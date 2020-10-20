Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,550,555 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The INUV stock price is -200% off its 52-week high price of $1.11 and 75.68% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the INUV stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Inuvo, Inc. shares have moved 24.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) have changed -6.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 191.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +508.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.14% from current levels.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.28 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.93 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $13.79 Million and $18.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.7% for the current quarter and -29% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.