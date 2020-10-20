Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has a beta value of -1.75 and has seen 1,660,797 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $326.7 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -8.94% during that session. The ATHX stock price is -168.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 30.67% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Despite being -8.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the ATHX stock price touched $2.0299 or saw a rise of 19.27%. Year-to-date, Athersys, Inc. shares have moved 33.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have changed -24.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 329.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +574.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 206.75% from current levels.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Athersys, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.24%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.5% and -33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $220Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $361Million and $287Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -52.9% for the current quarter and -23.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -65.4%.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.65% with a share float percentage of 18.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athersys, Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.03 Million shares worth more than $35.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 11.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.95 Million and represent 6.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.22% shares in the company for having 8327365 shares of worth $16.24 Million while later fund manager owns 4.89 Million shares of worth $13.48 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.