Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,136,367 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $196.59 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 102.1% during that session. The WEI stock price is -293.94% off its 52-week high price of $6.5 and 55.76% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Sporting 102.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the WEI stock price touched $2.34 or saw a rise of 39.74%. Year-to-date, Weidai Ltd. shares have moved -54.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) have changed 34.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.5%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.43% with a share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weidai Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 220.33 Thousand shares worth more than $286.43 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 10.9 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.17 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Central Investment Port-Emerging Markets Equity Central Fd and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 14900 shares of worth $19.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.03 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.