Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 4,469,410 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31Million, closed the recent trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -21.78% during that session. The ISR stock price is -140.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.06 and 34.09% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 210.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 340.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Isoray, Inc. (ISR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

Despite being -21.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the ISR stock price touched $0.579 or saw a rise of 23.54%. Year-to-date, Isoray, Inc. shares have moved -29.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) have changed -30.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 190.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 127.27% from current levels.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.45 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.31 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.5%.