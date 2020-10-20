Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1,014,293 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.73 Million, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.25% during that session. The TRCH stock price is -289.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 25% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

Despite being -4.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the TRCH stock price touched $0.3965 or saw a rise of 29.48%. Year-to-date, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares have moved -63.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) have changed -6.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 864.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +864.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 864.29% from current levels.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85Million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $45Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $311Million and $237Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72.7% for the current quarter and -81% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.5%.