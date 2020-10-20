Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,490,459 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.72 Billion, closed the recent trade at $20.65 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 2.94% during that session. The TPR stock price is -47.22% off its 52-week high price of $30.4 and 50.7% above the 52-week low of $10.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Sporting 2.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the TPR stock price touched $20.83- or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Tapestry, Inc. shares have moved -23.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have changed 18.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.2% from current levels.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tapestry, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.75%, compared to -17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.5% and -23.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.9%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.04 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.55 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.36 Billion and $1.82 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.1% for the current quarter and -14.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -207.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.