Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1,198,149 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.37 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.52 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The HMY stock price is -37.86% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 68.12% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the HMY stock price touched $6.02-7 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved 52.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed 0.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.7 while the price target rests at a high of $8.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.97% from current levels.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.4%.