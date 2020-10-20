Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 124,000,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.59 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.1 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 88.89% during that session. The CBLI stock price is -32.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.43 and 87.8% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 94.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 211.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) trade information

Sporting 88.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the CBLI stock price touched $5.43-2 or saw a rise of 27.81%. Year-to-date, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. shares have moved 551.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 79.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) have changed 86.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 172.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 875.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +875.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 875.61% from current levels.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.7%.