Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 2,021,584 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.62 Million, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.75% during that session. The XELA stock price is -128.57% off its 52-week high price of $0.96 and 79.52% above the 52-week low of $0.086. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the XELA stock price touched $0.4394 or saw a rise of 4.94%. Year-to-date, Exela Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 2.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have changed 0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 269.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.55 while the price target rests at a high of $1.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +269.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 269.05% from current levels.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $388.28 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $310.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $390.16 Million and $372.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.5% for the current quarter and -16.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -199.6%.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.14% with a share float percentage of 89.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exela Technologies, Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 15.79 Million shares worth more than $8.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 10.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 Million and represent 1.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 1212328 shares of worth $671.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 693.86 Thousand shares of worth $225.37 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.