New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1,347,317 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.83 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.42 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The NYCB stock price is -63.78% off its 52-week high price of $13.79 and 5.11% above the 52-week low of $7.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the NYCB stock price touched $8.57-1 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved -30.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have changed -6.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.89% from current levels.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to -17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.1% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.7%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 7.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.84%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.16% with a share float percentage of 64.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Community Bancorp, Inc. having a total of 478 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with over 53.23 Million shares worth more than $542.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC held 11.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 48.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $490.02 Million and represent 10.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 12532275 shares of worth $127.83 Million while later fund manager owns 12.31 Million shares of worth $111.41 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.