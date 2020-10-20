Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,540,983 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.62% during that session. The CSCW stock price is -43.64% off its 52-week high price of $0.79 and 34.55% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Despite being -6.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the CSCW stock price touched $0.79 or saw a rise of 30.38%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares have moved -62.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) have changed 7.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21718.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $120. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21718.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21718.18% from current levels.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.