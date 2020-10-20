The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 1,572,547 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.12 Million, closed the last trade at $1.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.92% during that session. The WTER stock price is -60.49% off its 52-week high price of $2.6 and 75.31% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

Despite being -0.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the WTER stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 9.78%. Year-to-date, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares have moved 27.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) have changed 18.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.76%, compared to -4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.55 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.45 Million and $11.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.3% for the current quarter and 6.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.7%.