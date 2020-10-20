Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 2,108,208 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.58 Million, closed the last trade at $5.75 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 28.35% during that session. The RENN stock price is -8.35% off its 52-week high price of $6.23 and 92.17% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 159.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 355.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Renren Inc. (RENN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information

Sporting 28.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the RENN stock price touched $6.23-7 or saw a rise of 7.7%. Year-to-date, Renren Inc. shares have moved 130.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) have changed 96.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 362.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.1 while the price target rests at a high of $5.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.3% from current levels.

Renren Inc. (RENN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.5%.