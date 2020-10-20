Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,755,005 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.66 Billion, closed the recent trade at $89.57 per share which meant it gained $5.42 on the day or 6.43% during that session. The PDD stock price is -10.48% off its 52-week high price of $98.96 and 66.28% above the 52-week low of $30.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting 6.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the PDD stock price touched $89.50- or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, Pinduoduo Inc. shares have moved 135.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed 11.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinduoduo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.55%, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15% and 90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +68.6%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.84 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.65 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.07 Billion and $1.54 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.7% for the current quarter and 71.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.6%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.53% with a share float percentage of 28.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 25.78 Million shares worth more than $2.21 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 30.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.96 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 Billion and represent 23.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.42% shares in the company for having 4641643 shares of worth $426.1 Million while later fund manager owns 3.74 Million shares of worth $343.72 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.37% of company’s outstanding stock.