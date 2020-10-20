Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1,406,024 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.36 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -3.4% during that session. The IOVA stock price is -14.11% off its 52-week high price of $41.49 and 48.57% above the 52-week low of $18.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Despite being -3.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the IOVA stock price touched $38.19- or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 31.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have changed 0.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.74% from current levels.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.1%.