Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 15,712,645 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.39 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -16.05% off its 52-week high price of $19.02 and 84.56% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the PLUG stock price touched $17.83- or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved 418.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 20.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 61.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.68% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.04 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.88 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $94.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 80.4% for the current quarter and -3.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.