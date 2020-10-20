Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,282,850 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.94 Million, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 60.87% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -16.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 58% above the 52-week low of $0.777. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Sporting 60.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the DOGZ stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corporation shares have moved 39.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed 63.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75.2%.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.31% with a share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dogness (International) Corporation having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 3.74 Thousand shares worth more than $5.26 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.02% of shares outstanding.