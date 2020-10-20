Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has a beta value of 2.93 and has seen 1,088,637 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.04 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.62 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The CPE stock price is -977.92% off its 52-week high price of $49.8 and 17.75% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the CPE stock price touched $5.10-1 or saw a rise of 10.98%. Year-to-date, Callon Petroleum Company shares have moved -90.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) have changed -23.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $18.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -78.35% from current levels.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Callon Petroleum Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.87%, compared to -41.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -97.4% and -69.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $249.69 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $253.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.38 Million and $196.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.7% for the current quarter and 29.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.3%.