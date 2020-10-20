Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has a beta value of 3.07 and has seen 1,770,033 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.45 Million, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The NR stock price is -827.16% off its 52-week high price of $7.51 and 19.75% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Despite being -0.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the NR stock price touched $0.8963 or saw a rise of 9.6%. Year-to-date, Newpark Resources, Inc. shares have moved -87.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) have changed -48.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 249.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +270.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 208.64% from current levels.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -143.7%.