Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1,340,311 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.9 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.7 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The VIAV stock price is -28.74% off its 52-week high price of $16.35 and 36.38% above the 52-week low of $8.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) trade information

Sporting 4.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the VIAV stock price touched $12.60- or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Viavi Solutions Inc. shares have moved -16.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) have changed 5.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.24% from current levels.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viavi Solutions Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.11%, compared to 1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.7% and -26.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $271.35 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $286.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $287.29 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +264% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.