Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2,563,698 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.31 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.89 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.47% during that session. The BBVA stock price is -100.69% off its 52-week high price of $5.8 and 13.84% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Sporting 5.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the BBVA stock price touched $2.91-0 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. shares have moved -48.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have changed 6.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.48 while the price target rests at a high of $5.54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.19% from current levels.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -35.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.