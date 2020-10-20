Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,280,058 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -4.11% during that session. The TBIO stock price is -85.29% off its 52-week high price of $28.09 and 55.15% above the 52-week low of $6.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Despite being -4.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the TBIO stock price touched $16.15- or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Translate Bio, Inc. shares have moved 86.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have changed 2.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.33% from current levels.

Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Translate Bio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.65%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 148.8% and 43.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1028%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.61 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.32 Million and $3.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3885.6% for the current quarter and 271.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.7%.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.33% with a share float percentage of 105.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Translate Bio, Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 18.04 Million shares worth more than $323.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 24.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.83 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.33 Million and represent 10.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.03% shares in the company for having 3735821 shares of worth $50.84 Million while later fund manager owns 2.79 Million shares of worth $42.45 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.76% of company’s outstanding stock.