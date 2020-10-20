Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of -2.07 and has seen 1,144,665 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $211.18 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -347.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 68.54% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Despite being -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the IDEX stock price touched $0.991 or saw a rise of 11.18%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics, Inc. shares have moved 2.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed -12.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 461.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +461.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 461.8% from current levels.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1%.