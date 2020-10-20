Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 18,722,678 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $863.36 Million, closed the last trade at $6.48 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 16.55% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -296.45% off its 52-week high price of $25.69 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $2.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting 16.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the TLRY stock price touched $6.50-0 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Tilray, Inc. shares have moved -62.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed 21.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.6 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.58% from current levels.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.63%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.7% and 91.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +32.1%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.11 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $51.1 Million and $46.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.8% for the current quarter and 34.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -291.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4.2%.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.96% with a share float percentage of 42.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray, Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 3.19 Million shares worth more than $22.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.46 Million and represent 1.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 3204024 shares of worth $22.78 Million while later fund manager owns 174.54 Thousand shares of worth $1.17 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.