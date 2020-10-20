India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) has a beta value of 4.92 and has seen 1,415,463 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.51% during that session. The IGC stock price is -275% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 78.33% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

Despite being -5.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the IGC stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 18.37%. Year-to-date, India Globalization Capital, Inc. shares have moved 90.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) have changed 0.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 154.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.05 while the price target rests at a high of $3.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +154.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 154.17% from current levels.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60%.