ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 1,222,293 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.52 Million, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.36% during that session. The THMO stock price is -413.77% off its 52-week high price of $14.18 and 40.94% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 788.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 466.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Despite being -0.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the THMO stock price touched $3.03-8 or saw a rise of 8.91%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -37.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed -24.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 207.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 244.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.5 while the price target rests at a high of $9.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +244.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 244.2% from current levels.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.89%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.2% and 101.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.88 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.06 Million and $1.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.4% for the current quarter and 256% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.4%.