Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) has a beta value of 2.95 and has seen 4,247,775 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.15 Million, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 31.19% during that session. The MOXC stock price is -140.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.44 and 65.03% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 314.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Sporting 31.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the MOXC stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Moxian, Inc. shares have moved -32.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) have changed -25.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 93.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 73.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1473.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.5 while the price target rests at a high of $22.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1473.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1473.43% from current levels.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.9%.