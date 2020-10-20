Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,018,711 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.28 Million, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The MDGS stock price is -128.89% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 63.11% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Despite being -1.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the MDGS stock price touched $3.99-4 or saw a rise of 43.61%. Year-to-date, Medigus Ltd. shares have moved 29.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) have changed 66.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $158.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6949.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $158.61 while the price target rests at a high of $158.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6949.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6949.33% from current levels.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.