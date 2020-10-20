iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) has a beta value of -6.08 and has seen 3,152,545 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $347.96 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The IBIO stock price is -288.02% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 97.4% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) trade information

Despite being -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the IBIO stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 8.29%. Year-to-date, iBio, Inc. shares have moved 677.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) have changed -21.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.1 while the price target rests at a high of $3.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.46% from current levels.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +35.4%.