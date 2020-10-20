9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,798,639 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.71 Million, closed the last trade at $1.1 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 21.95% during that session. The JFU stock price is -1154.55% off its 52-week high price of $13.8 and 34.55% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 904.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Sporting 21.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the JFU stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, 9F Inc. shares have moved -88.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have changed 22.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 76.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 51.05.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -240.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.22%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.61% with a share float percentage of 5.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9F Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northern Trust Corporation with over 55.19 Thousand shares worth more than $203.11 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Northern Trust Corporation held 0.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 29.52 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.65 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 50384 shares of worth $98.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.69 Thousand shares of worth $26.36 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.