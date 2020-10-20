Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,622,549 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.65 Million, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 21.43% during that session. The HX stock price is -236.65% off its 52-week high price of $7.44 and 65.38% above the 52-week low of $0.765. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 904.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 660.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hexindai Inc. (HX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Sporting 21.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the HX stock price touched $2.60-1 or saw a rise of 15%. Year-to-date, Hexindai Inc. shares have moved -21.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) have changed 33.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 307.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +307.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 307.24% from current levels.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.