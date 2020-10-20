ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1,111,367 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.09 Million, closed the last trade at $4.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -6.35% during that session. The PRQR stock price is -165.86% off its 52-week high price of $10.98 and 0.73% above the 52-week low of $4.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 125.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Despite being -6.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the PRQR stock price touched $4.78-1 or saw a rise of 13.6%. Year-to-date, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares have moved -58.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have changed -24.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 661.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.58%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.8% and 11.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +151.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $160Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $583.9 Million and $470.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72.6% for the current quarter and -66% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.08% with a share float percentage of 81.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProQR Therapeutics N.V. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 4.9 Million shares worth more than $29.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 9.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 4.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.6 Million and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 1725935 shares of worth $10.87 Million while later fund manager owns 503.48 Thousand shares of worth $3.17 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1% of company’s outstanding stock.