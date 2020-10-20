O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1,339,855 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.53 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 14.26% during that session. The OIIM stock price is -3.98% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 82.28% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 226.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 243.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

Sporting 14.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the OIIM stock price touched $5.75-3 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, O2Micro International Limited shares have moved 215.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have changed 79.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.5% from current levels.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -343.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19%.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.46% with a share float percentage of 37.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with O2Micro International Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC with over 3.48 Million shares worth more than $5.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC held 13.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DnB Asset Management AS, with the holding of over 2.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.25 Million and represent 11.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 1054233 shares of worth $3.51 Million while later fund manager owns 984.43 Thousand shares of worth $3.28 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.79% of company’s outstanding stock.