Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1,429,553 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.49 Million, closed the last trade at $12.37 per share which meant it lost -$1.49 on the day or -10.75% during that session. The BCLI stock price is -45.11% off its 52-week high price of $17.95 and 71.06% above the 52-week low of $3.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 552.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 498.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Despite being -10.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the BCLI stock price touched $17.38- or saw a rise of 28.83%. Year-to-date, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 189.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have changed -18.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.68% from current levels.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -52.2%.