Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 4,447,953 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $196.22 Million, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.1% during that session. The HTBX stock price is -244% off its 52-week high price of $4.3 and 84% above the 52-week low of $0.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

Despite being -3.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the HTBX stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have moved 163.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) have changed -11.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 260% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 180% from current levels.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +111.86% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.3% and 60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $540Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $540Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6Million and $2Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8900% for the current quarter and -73% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.2%.