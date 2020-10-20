Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,044,080 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.65 Million, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The BHAT stock price is -282.13% off its 52-week high price of $3.592 and 32.87% above the 52-week low of $0.631. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 579.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 430.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the BHAT stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 15.12%. Year-to-date, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares have moved -53.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) have changed -12.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.5%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.51% with a share float percentage of 1.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 219.6 Thousand shares worth more than $287.68 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 65.09 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.26 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.