Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,372,372 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $179.24 per share which meant it gained $5.86 on the day or 3.38% during that session. The FVRR stock price is -3.21% off its 52-week high price of $184.99 and 89.22% above the 52-week low of $19.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Sporting 3.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the FVRR stock price touched $184.99 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Fiverr International Ltd. shares have moved 662.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have changed 45.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 596.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 567.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $134.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $116 while the price target rests at a high of $155. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.28% from current levels.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fiverr International Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +412.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -136.21%, compared to 3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.7% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +68%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $27.87 Million and $29.53 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 75.8% for the current quarter and 68.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.2%.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.29% with a share float percentage of 91.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fiverr International Ltd. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. with over 3.47 Million shares worth more than $256.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. held 10.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Accel London III Associates, LP, with the holding of over 2.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.71 Million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 519616 shares of worth $48.55 Million while later fund manager owns 500Thousand shares of worth $36.91 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.