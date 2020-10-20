Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 18,253,074 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $83.5 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The FSLY stock price is -63.47% off its 52-week high price of $136.5 and 87.27% above the 52-week low of $10.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.74 Million shares.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Despite being -1.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the FSLY stock price touched $136.5 or saw a rise of 38.83%. Year-to-date, Fastly, Inc. shares have moved 316.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have changed -0.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fastly, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +276.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -88.46%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.57 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $49.8 Million and $58.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.7% for the current quarter and 42.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -121.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.01% with a share float percentage of 47.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastly, Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 9.5 Million shares worth more than $808.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Whale Rock Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 6.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.11 Million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 2021734 shares of worth $172.11 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $165.69 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.