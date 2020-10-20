Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,071,867 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.11 Billion, closed the recent trade at $29.98 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The HALO stock price is -2.94% off its 52-week high price of $30.86 and 57.61% above the 52-week low of $12.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 991.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the HALO stock price touched $30.88- or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 69.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have changed 8.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.3% from current levels.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -242%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 217.6% and 250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.91 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $95.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $46.23 Million and $53.66 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.8% for the current quarter and 77.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58%.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.78% with a share float percentage of 103.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 16.81 Million shares worth more than $450.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 12.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.78 Million and represent 9.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 4324079 shares of worth $115.93 Million while later fund manager owns 3.91 Million shares of worth $104.75 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.