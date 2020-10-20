GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 13,164,323 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $900.8 Million, closed the last trade at $13.91 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 4.51% during that session. The GME stock price is -8.56% off its 52-week high price of $15.1 and 81.52% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting 4.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the GME stock price touched $15.10- or saw a rise of 7.88%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 128.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed 46.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump -49.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -88.5% from current levels.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +191% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1063.64%, compared to 13% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.5% and 42.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.51 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 Billion and $2.19 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.3% for the current quarter and 14.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.