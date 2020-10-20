CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 2,009,648 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.72 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.6% during that session. The CBL stock price is -1012.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.78 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) trade information

Sporting 2.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the CBL stock price touched $0.1725 or saw a rise of 8.64%. Year-to-date, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. shares have moved -84.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) have changed -20.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $0.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.25% from current levels.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.56%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.1% and -148.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $152.31 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $185.71 Million and $189.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18% for the current quarter and -19.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.9%.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.22% with a share float percentage of 78.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with over 13.72 Million shares worth more than $3.74 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. held 7.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 Million and represent 3.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Capital Trust-Schwab U.S. Fundamental Small Co Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 4481209 shares of worth $1.22 Million while later fund manager owns 4.16 Million shares of worth $761.02 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.