Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has a beta value of 3.4 and has seen 1,920,696 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $368.07 Million, closed the last trade at $2.19 per share which meant it gained $2.05 on the day or 1413.48% during that session. The AXAS stock price is -402.28% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 17.81% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 394.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) trade information

Sporting 1413.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the AXAS stock price touched $3.28-3 or saw a rise of 33.31%. Year-to-date, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares have moved -68.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) have changed -35.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 187.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $10.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +384.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.68% from current levels.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.15 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $31.54 Million and $28.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -52% for the current quarter and -48.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -213.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.06% with a share float percentage of 40.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abraxas Petroleum Corporation having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.56 Million shares worth more than $35.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.75 Million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 4761451 shares of worth $22.23 Million while later fund manager owns 2.4 Million shares of worth $11.21 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.