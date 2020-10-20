AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1,991,373 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.09 Million, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 12.28% during that session. The ANTE stock price is -42.97% off its 52-week high price of $1.83 and 50.78% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 550.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 655.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

Sporting 12.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the ANTE stock price touched $1.3 or saw a rise of 1.54%. Year-to-date, AirNet Technology Inc. shares have moved 28.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) have changed 47.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2595.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.5 while the price target rests at a high of $34.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2595.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2595.31% from current levels.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +65.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.