Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,687,053 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.33 Million, closed the last trade at $0.2 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The ACST stock price is -1440% off its 52-week high price of $3.08 and 10% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Despite being -0.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the ACST stock price touched $0.226 or saw a rise of 10.27%. Year-to-date, Acasti Pharma Inc. shares have moved -91.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have changed -6.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 530% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1035% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.3%.