Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 2,779,121 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $429.01 Million, closed the last trade at $2.42 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The ESGC stock price is -43.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.47 and 42.98% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 Million shares.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the ESGC stock price touched $2.52-3 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Eros STX Global Corporation shares have moved -28.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) have changed -6.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.29.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eros STX Global Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.76% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -250% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +35%.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.81% with a share float percentage of 36.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eros STX Global Corporation having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paradice Investment Management, LLC with over 5.89 Million shares worth more than $18.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Paradice Investment Management, LLC held 9.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jeereddi Investments, LP, with the holding of over 5.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.84 Million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 1528767 shares of worth $4.75 Million while later fund manager owns 1.35 Million shares of worth $4.19 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.