Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 12,887,560 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The SRNE stock price is -118.11% off its 52-week high price of $19.39 and 83.69% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.55 Million shares.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Despite being -4.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the SRNE stock price touched $12.31- or saw a rise of 27.78%. Year-to-date, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 163.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have changed -5.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 75.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +289.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -333.96%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60% and 1512.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6412%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.31 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.78 Million and $13.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 78.4% for the current quarter and 15400.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37%.