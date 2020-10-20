3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1,465,139 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $858.85 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.06 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The DDD stock price is -77.9% off its 52-week high price of $12.56 and 34.84% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the DDD stock price touched $7.18-0 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, 3D Systems Corporation shares have moved -18.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) have changed 34.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.18% from current levels.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 3D Systems Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 225%, compared to 6.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -140% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.72 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $125.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.27 Million and $164.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.1% for the current quarter and -23.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.