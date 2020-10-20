Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has a beta value of 3.33 and has seen 4,145,527 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The MUR stock price is -239.2% off its 52-week high price of $28.12 and 45.72% above the 52-week low of $4.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.16 Million shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

Despite being -3.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the MUR stock price touched $8.98-7 or saw a rise of 7.68%. Year-to-date, Murphy Oil Corporation shares have moved -69.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) have changed -20.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Murphy Oil Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -224.14%, compared to -41.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -141.7% and -118.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +187.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.81%.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 5.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.69%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.31% with a share float percentage of 109.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Murphy Oil Corporation having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 20.4 Million shares worth more than $281.55 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital International Investors held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.35 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $267.08 Million and represent 12.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and American Balanced Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.89% shares in the company for having 15184766 shares of worth $200.59 Million while later fund manager owns 8.09 Million shares of worth $111.6 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.27% of company’s outstanding stock.