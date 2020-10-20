ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has a beta value of 3.55 and has seen 1,424,227 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.14 Million, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -11.89% during that session. The RWLK stock price is -157.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and 67.46% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 844.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Despite being -11.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the RWLK stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 20.75%. Year-to-date, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have moved -41.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have changed 2.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 346.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +98.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 98.41% from current levels.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.63%, compared to 5.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.2% and 69.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.23 Million and $1.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.9% for the current quarter and 27% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +81.7%.