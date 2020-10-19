JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 14,839,853 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $69.91 per share which meant it gained $3.04 on the day or 4.55% during that session. The JKS stock price is -1.06% off its 52-week high price of $70.65 and 83.66% above the 52-week low of $11.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.86.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Sporting 4.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the JKS stock price touched $70.65- or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares have moved 210.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have changed 194.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump -50.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.11 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -82.68% from current levels.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 Billion and $1.37 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.4% for the current quarter and 11.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +101.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.01%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.84% with a share float percentage of 70.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 3.03 Million shares worth more than $53.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Schroder Investment Management Group held 10.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.36 Million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.65% shares in the company for having 1674141 shares of worth $38.24 Million while later fund manager owns 738.48 Thousand shares of worth $16.87 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.